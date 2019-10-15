SARASOTA, Fla — The death of an elderly couple is being called a murder-suicide, police say.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to an area near Bradenton Road and 32nd Street, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Although the investigation is in its early stages, authorities say the deaths of the older man and woman are being considered a murder-suicide, and the public is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone who might have information about the case is asked to call police at 941-263-6070.

