‘Done with the Gun’: Sarasota Police to host firearm turn-in, free gun lock giveaway to mop guns off the street

People can drop off any type of gun with officers and no questions will be asked.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The City of Sarasota's police chief has urged the community to take advantage of an upcoming gun drop-off event and turn in any unwanted guns in their possession including ones that may have been obtained illegally.

The police department will hold the annual Done With The Gun Event at two locations this Saturday. From from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 13, residents who want to get rid of a firearm can go to the Sarasota Police Headquarters at 2099 Adams Lane or the Sarasota Police Substation at 1782 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

People can drop off any type of gun with officers and no questions will be asked. Chief Rex Troche said he is raising awareness about this available community resource because it is a way of keeping guns out of the wrong hands.

While the number of gun-related incidents in the first five months of the year dropped from 49 last year to 44 this year, Troche said that number is still high for him and he would like to see it reduced.

He said he was troubled by the number of guns stolen via car burglaries, especially by juveniles, and hoped the drop-off event would give them an opportunity to be rid of the guns and avoid getting into trouble with the law.

Troche also said he didn't want more guns made carelessly available by virtue of car owners leaving cars unlocked to end up in the possession of criminally minded individuals.

"Most of the burglaries that we have in the community quite simply are cars that are unlocked," Troche said. "Ninety percent of the vehicles are unlocked so it's very hard to keep somebody from going in their vehicle."

According to police records, out of around 125 vehicle burglaries in Sarasota so far this year 14 guns have been stolen.

"Now we have 14 guns, potentially in the hands of children that are out there in the street and that's exactly what we're trying to keep from happening," he said.

By hosting the "Done With The Gun" drop-off event, folks would be able to dispose of those unwanted firearms safely, according to Troche.

Last year's event saw a huge turn-out, including 31 firearms, seven B-B guns, a crossbow, and other types of ammunition.

"This is about reaching out to the community giving them a location, a resource to turn in a firearm that they are not comfortable owning," Troche said.

The police department always wants individuals or family members who feel that the presence of a firearm in their residence may pose a different set of safety concerns, including self-harm, to take advantage of the event.

"People that may be having some mental health challenges and maybe not comfortable retaining that firearm in the house, up to the to the grandma who sees something and maybe she's scared to say anything but feels comfortable with driving to these locations and handing over the firearm, to the young person that is just not comfortable with that firearm anymore and wants nothing to do with it, really is a broad range," Troche said.

Troche said the department also wants to help those who want to be responsible gun owners by encouraging the use of gun locks and giving them away to the public.