Sarasota County

Sarasota department mourns loss of retired police K-9

Hixon served aside Officer Sean Gleason from 2009 until 2016, the agency said.
Credit: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota Police Department K-9, named Hixon, died this week following a brief illness, the agency said. He was 13.

The Belgian Malinois served from 2009-16 at the department as a patrol and narcotics dog alongside Office Sean Gleason. After his retirement in 2016, Hixon lived with Gleason's family.

The pair won top honors as the top K-9 team in the explosions and narcotics divisions at the Bomb and Drug Detection seminar in 2013. A year later, they took second place as the drug detection K-9 team, the department said.

Hixon also visited schools and other community groups as part of his day job.

"Rest easy, K-9 Hixon," Sarasota Police wrote on Facebook. "Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and for protecting the men and women of our agency and keeping the City of Sarasota safe."

