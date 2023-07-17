Sarasota police investigate after overnight shooting left person hurt

​The public isn't in any danger, according to police.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a person hurt Sunday night in Sarasota, a news release explains.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Way.

Once on scene, a person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The name of the person shot is being withheld because of Marsy's Law.

"Detectives are hoping to speak with any witnesses or anyone with information on this case," the agency wrote in the release. "This is all the information that can be released at this time."

The public isn't in any danger, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 941-236-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online.