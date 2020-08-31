Sarasota police say barricaded man may have woman and child inside home with him

Officers have been working to get the man to come out of the home since Sunday night.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police, SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Unit officers are working to get a barricaded man to come out of a home in Sarasota.

Sarasota police say they think a woman and child could be inside the home with the man.

Officers said they went to the home on Old Bradenton Road around 11 p.m. Sunday after a 911 call from there came in. SWAT and CNU united were called to the home to help get the man out after police tried.

Police said they were able to speak with the man for a short period of time before he went back inside and didn't come out. Officers said they have been able to make contact with him.

Police said they don't know if there are weapons inside the home.

The man inside has a criminal history including charges out of Manatee County of fleeing to elude, robbery with a firearm and drug possession, police said. Officers said he's wanted for violation of probation for multiple property crimes including grand theft.

Officers said this is not the first time they've been called to this home. Two weeks ago they responded to the same address for a domestic battery call.