SARASOTA, Fla. — She has a medical condition and hasn’t been seen since Friday night, according to police.

The Sarasota Police Department said Starsena Giles, 40, was last seen at her home on 32nd Street in Sarasota. Officers said she has a medical condition and hasn’t been taking her medicine.

She is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white, pink and black sneakers.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or 911.

