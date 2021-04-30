Sarasota police search for missing 68-year-old man

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department needs your help finding a missing 68-year-old man.
Officers say Willie McCrae was last seen Thursday night around 10.
He was wearing dark tan pants and a black jacket, police say. Officers say they believe he is traveling on foot.
Anyone with information on where he is should call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773 or 911.
