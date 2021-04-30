Sarasota police search for missing 68-year-old man

🚨MISSING🚨We're searching for Willie McCrae, 68. He was last seen in the 1900 blk of 32nd St, Sarasota, at approx 10pm last night. He was last seen wearing dark tan pants, black jacket & believed to be on foot. If you know where Mr. McCrae is, please call 911 or 941-263-6773. pic.twitter.com/Y665f2teVt