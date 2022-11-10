Red tide returns to 16 Sarasota County beaches

Affected beaches include Siesta Key, Lido Beach and Venice Beach.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Does something smell fishy to you? It could be the red tide detected at beaches all across Sarasota County.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expanded its red tide advisory after "elevated levels" of the algae were detected at all 16 area beaches.

Signs indicating the elevated red tide counts have been posted at:

Longboat Key

Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway

North Lido

Lido Casino

South Lido

Siesta Key

Turtle Beach

Nokomis Beach

North Jetty

Venice Beach

Service Club Park

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Caspersen Beach

Manasota Key

and Blind Pass

A red tide is a harmful algal bloom caused by the organism Karenia brevis. The blooms produce toxins that can kill fish and other sea life and cause respiratory issues for people who breathe in the surrounding air.

"Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects," the health department wrote in a release.

People who are particularly sensitive to red tide, like those with chronic respiratory problems, are urged to avoid the beach. Health officials recommend that all beachgoers avoid harvesting, eating or swimming with distressed or dead fish and shellfish.