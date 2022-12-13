Redesigned Bobby Jones Golf Course could reopen by Fall 2023

The Eco-friendly design will aim to stop stormwater runoff from going into Phillippi Creek and, ultimately, Sarasota Bay.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Come Fall 2023, golf enthusiasts in Sarasota could be putting on the newly redesigned Bobby Jones Golf Club 18-hole course.

There will also be a nine-hole golf course across the street.

The redesigned course will feature an Eco-friendly infrastructure that stops storm water runoff from trickling into Phillippi Creek and, ultimately, Sarasota Bay. At this time, city leaders are planning to open the golf club without the clubhouse. That will be redesigned later.

"I can't even explain how exciting it is. It's been a long time coming," Sue Martin with Sarasota County Parks & Rec said. "To see a golf course go from nice, green golf course, to dirt and mud, and now we see it green again, it's the light at the end of the tunnel."