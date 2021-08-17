Sarasota Schools will hold an emergency meeting to address COVID concerns

The emergency meeting is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold an emergency meeting at the end of the week, following concerns of COVID cases among students and staff.

The emergency meeting is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. In it, the school district will discuss tackling operational challenges brought on by COVID cases at schools, as well as further mitigation policies, including masking. They will also discuss what nature that policy on masking will take in light of the Governor's order against a mask mandate.

During the school board's meeting on Tuesday, members went back and forth on whether a mask mandate was needed to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and any school closures.

School administrators revealed they were almost at a breaking point at some schools with the number of staff out sick or in quarantine. One school had more than a dozen teachers and another had 35 staff out of commission.

Superintendent Brennan Asplen said he feared they would have to shut down schools at the current rate due to the impact.

An infectious disease expert with Sarasota Memorial Hospitals called the situation in the county a crisis. Dr. Manuel Gordillo advised the board to implement a mask mandate without an opt-out clause as soon as possible.

Gordillo said the past two days were the worst since the pandemic began with about 240 positive patients hospitalized and several on ventilators.

Several parents are torn on this issue of masking and were at the board meeting to express themselves during the public comments session. Some called for a mask mandate while others vehemently opposed a policy that would force children to wear masks.

"I am here as a fairly reasonable person who is pleading with our local school system to take to the advice of our local healthcare system, and Dr. Gordillo who yet again, today, very clearly said to proceed with masks," said Jamie Jalwan, a Sarasota mom.

"It's not without a question, it's very clear that we need a mask mandate and we need to get mitigations," said Lori Verier, a mom who attended the meeting.

One parent who was against masks said it's better to shut down a school to stop the spread than to make children wear masks.

"As far as I am concerned, you should just shut the school down for two weeks because what happens is if you are just two people away now, your whole system is just going to domino and train wreck," said John Wilson, a Sarasota dad.

Wilson said starting last year, his children's social behavior changed because of masking. He said they became more reclusive because the fun places they wanted to go to, including school involved them having to wear masks.

"I will not send my kids to school with a mask in this county ever again and that's my stance," Wilson said.

According to the school district's COVID dashboard, there are currently 269 students and staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

