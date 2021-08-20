Sarasota Schools to consider mandatory masking at emergency meeting

The emergency meeting is scheduled for today at 3 p.m. and board members plan to discuss COVID concerns and whether or not to adopt a mask mandate

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County School Board is set to hold an emergency meeting to address concerns about a growing number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The emergency meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. At the meeting, school board members plan to discuss tackling operational challenges brought on by coronavirus cases in the district's schools. They will also look towards voting on implementing further mitigation policies which could include mandatory masking.

District leaders are concerned about the county's COVID positivity rate which has nearly hit 15-percent. They are also worried about schools having to possibly shut down due to essential teaching and operational staff being out sick with the virus or quarantined.

At a public meeting Tuesday, the superintendent of schools said they were at a breaking point. A local health expert called the situation a crisis and recommended mandatory masking with no opt-outs.

According to the meeting's agenda, the board will be looking at a number of options, some of which were presented by board members at a previous meeting.

Those options include a mask mandate with an opt-out clause for 90 days for elementary school students and 30 days for middle and high school students. There is also an option for mandatory masking for vaccinated employees for the next 30 days and unvaccinated for the next 90 days and a mandatory mask policy with no opt-out clause for all students and staff for the next 90 days.