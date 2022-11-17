Sarasota County Schools adds 2 hurricane make-up days

The two days were originally just working days for teachers and staff.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County students will have to attend school for two more days next semester to make up for time lost due to Hurricane Ian.

Monday, Jan. 9 and Monday, March 20, 2023, are now regular school days for all students and staff. Both days were originally scheduled as working days for teachers and staff only.

Jan. 9 is the first Monday following the district's Winter Break; March 20 is the Monday after Spring Break.

Just last month, as the county continued its recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian, schools were reopened in phases. That was in part due to the fact that just weeks ago two of the schools were still serving as shelters. They later closed as shelters and were reopened to students.

IMPORTANT: The current school year calendar has been updated!



Monday, January 9 and Monday, March 20, 2023, are regular school days for all students and staff.



View/screenshot/download/share the updated calendar https://t.co/mTks5kRMsS — Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) November 16, 2022

Several other schools in the south region of Sarasota County were also delayed in reopening due to power outages and damage to several school buildings. Overall, the district said all traditional schools sustained damages ranging from flooding and vegetative debris to water and plumbing complications, especially in the southern region of the county.

In October, the school board unanimously passed a resolution to allow the district to spend money as needed for storm recovery efforts. The money will be refunded by FEMA.