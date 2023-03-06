Sarasota County Schools interim superintendent replaces police chief

After sacking Chief Duane Oakes, Captain Stephen Lorenz was appointed the district's acting chief of police.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Schools Police Chief Duane Oakes recently was relieved of his duties at the school district, according to a statement.

Oakes, who had been in the position since January 2022, was also the Executive Director of Safety and Security at the school district. He joined the district in 2018.

The unexpected announcement came on late Friday.

According to the statement, Interim Superintendent Allison Foster immediately appointed Captain Stephen Lorenz, also with the Sarasota County Schools Police Department as the district's Acting Chief of Police and Executive Director of Safety & Security.

No reason was given for the change. A spokesperson would also not comment further on the matter when contacted for a follow-up.

The full statement from the school district reads as follows:

"Effective immediately, Chief of Police Duane Oakes – also the school district's Executive Director of Safety & Security – has been removed from his position with Sarasota County Schools. Interim Superintendent Dr. Allison Foster has appointed Stephen Lorenz – currently a Captain with the Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) – as the district's Acting Chief of Police and Executive Director of Safety & Security, effective immediately. Acting Chief Lorenz started his tenure with the SCSPD in August 2019 as a Lieutenant.

"Acting Chief Lorenz has over 35 years of law enforcement experience. He has obtained a Permanent Teaching Certificate in Adult Education from St. Petersburg College and is pursuing a bachelor's degree through St. Petersburg College as well. A former Security Policeman with the U.S. Air Force, Acting Chief Lorenz has also served with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the North Port Police Department. Acting Chief Lorenz has over 8,000 hours of Law Enforcement-related training, holds numerous High Liability and Training certifications, and is a graduate of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Future Executive Studies program. He has also served as the Coordinator for the Suncoast Technical College Criminal Justice Academy. Acting Chief Lorenz is a recipient of the Police Cross, the Law Enforcement Combat Medal, and the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal, among other awards and distinctions."

"I applaud the Superintendent for promptly and appropriately taking necessary action. Sarasota County Schools demands the highest code of conduct from its leaders," said Bridget Ziegler in a public post on social media.

"I would also like to thank Acting Chief Lorenz for his continued service to our school district and community," Ziegler continued.