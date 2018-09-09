SARASOTA, Fla. -- Deputies said a man was shot in the leg after a fight broke out at a large party at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church on Saturday night.

While deputies were at the scene, the shooting victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg, deputies said. The man was treated and released.

Deputies said the suspect and victim know each other. Investigators said they're looking into the cause of the fight and shooting at the party.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Sheriff's Office at (941) 861-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS. Tips can also be made at Sarasota Crime Stoppers.

