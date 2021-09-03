Sarasota sheriff's deputy, former interpreter in Afghanistan, able to bring 33 relatives to the US

Deputy Mubarak's family members safely evacuated the country during the Taliban takeover.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Afghan interpreter who now serves as a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy was recently able to bring 33 of his family members to the U.S.

Deputy Mubarak's family is currently living in Ft. Bliss in Texas but will eventually move to Sarasota.

Mubarak's first name is not being used for security reasons.

According to the sheriff's office, Mubarak, 39, served several years as an interpreter for the U.S. military. It says he worked alongside troops to gather high-level intelligence.

Because of his service, Mubarak was eventually granted U.S. citizenship and he and his wife and children moved to the country. They would live in different parts of the country for several years. During that period of time, Mubarak would earn a bachelor's and master's degree.

In March of this year, Mubarak and his family moved to Sarasota, where he began the process of becoming a sheriff's deputy. In June, he completed the law enforcement academy and earned awards in both academics and physical fitness.

As troops began the process of evacuating Mubarak's home country last month, Sarasota County Sheriff Hoffman began working with Sen. Rick Scott to help get Mubarak's family to the airport in Kabul before the Aug. 31 deadline.

The sheriff's office says it was a long process, but 33 of Mubarak's 34 family members were able to leave the country on time. Sadly, Mubarak's father had suffered a heart attack and died while preparing to leave.

Because of his father's passing, the sheriff's office says Mubarak is now the eldest person in his family and has become responsible for providing for them. All 33 of his family members, many of whom are women and children, came from rural conditions with just the close on their backs, according to the sheriff's office.