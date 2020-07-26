Have you seen Alfred? Sarasota Sheriff's Office searching for missing man with history of Alzheimer's

Deputies say Alfred Cler Jr. was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of at 5586 Chantaclaire, Sarasota.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 82-year-old man.

He left driving in a 2011 White Hyundai Sonata, with a Florida license plate of 1HGN25.

Cler Jr. is described as 5-foot-7, 140 pounds white man with blue or brown eyes. The sheriff's office says he has a history with Alzheimer's.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Front Desk at 941-861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900. Those who wish to stay anonymous can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477).

