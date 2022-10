The incident happened near 23rd Street, police said in a tweet.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday in Sarasota, according to police.

The incident happened near 23rd Street, Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet.

Law enforcement says a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and another person were taken to the hospital with injuries.

We’re investigating a shooting that happened in the 1600 blk of 23rd St. 2 victims, 17-yr-old juvenile (boy) & 20-yr-old woman, taken to the hospital w/ injuries. We believe this is an isolated incident & the public is not in danger. Investigation ongoing. Info? Call 941-263-6070 pic.twitter.com/XrfBBt0xha — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 8, 2022

Police say the incident was isolated and does not pose a danger to the public.