SARASOTA, Fla. — A person was hurt in a shooting late Saturday night.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. the area of 24th Street and Booker Avenue, according to the Sarasota Sheriff's Office
Police say the person, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.
It's believed a suspicious black, two-door car was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
