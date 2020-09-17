1 person injured after shooting in Sarasota, police say

Police are looking into the possibility of the shooting spanning two crime scenes.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police say they are investigating a shooting that happened near 21st Street and Palmadelia on Thursday afternoon.

One person has life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, police confirm.

Officers believe the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. and could possibly span two locations.

Police say the shooting appears to have happened near Leon Avenue and 24th Street before the man shot jumped into an SUV, which was later found by officers near 21st Street and Palmadelia.

The man shot was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospitals for treatment.

A description of the shooter is not yet known, according to a release.

We’re investigating a shooting near 21st Street and Palmadelia. This is all the information available at this time. One person is shot. We’ll share additional information when we’re able. MEDIA: PIO Genevieve Judge on scene. pic.twitter.com/DPskJ4xVFK — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 17, 2020

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

