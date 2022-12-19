Deputies investigating shooting at Sarasota apartment complex

People are asked to avoid the area.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a shooting at the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, located on Sawyer Loop Road.

One person was found shot and taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time, deputies said in a release.

The sheriff's office said the county's SWAT team and criminal investigations section are at the "active" crime scene and are investigating.