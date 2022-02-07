17-year-old killed, other minors hurt in Sarasota shooting

An 8-year-old also suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The shooting happened in the area of Palmadelia Avenue and 22nd Street, according to the department.

Police say three minors in total, including an 8-year-old and two 17-year-olds, were shot. One of the 17-year-olds later died from their injuries.

The others, police say, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.