Police searching for shooter that injured child, adult in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A search is on for the person responsible for shooting a child and adult Sunday evening in Sarasota.
The Sarasota Police Department said it was called to the 2100 block of Dixie Avenue around 5 p.m. Both individuals do not have life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 941-316-1199.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
