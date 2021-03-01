x
Police searching for shooter that injured child, adult in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A search is on for the person responsible for shooting a child and adult Sunday evening in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department said it was called to the 2100 block of Dixie Avenue around 5 p.m. Both individuals do not have life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 941-316-1199.

