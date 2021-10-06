Sarasota leaders consider 'sit lie' ordinance to stop people from sitting or lying on city sidewalks

The move comes after several business owners in the downtown area complained about aggressive panhandling and individuals camping near their businesses.

SARASOTA, Fla. — City of Sarasota Commissioners voted unanimously on a motion to authorize city staff to work on an ordinance that would prevent people from sitting or lying on sidewalks.

The move came after several business owners in the downtown area have complained about aggressive panhandling and individuals camping near their businesses and harassing customers. Many of the panhandlers in question are homeless.

A draft of the ordinance prepared by the city attorney would prohibit sitting and lying on sidewalks on Main Street from Washington Boulevard to Gulfstream Avenue and on Palm Avenue from Ringling Boulevard to Cocoanut Avenue between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight.

The city attorney was also asked to prepare a report on other city ordinances which already exist to see where there could be overlaps and or conflicts.

The ordinance and report would be presented at a future commission meeting ahead of a public hearing.

Over in Manatee County back in 2019, a new ordinance banned panhandling in parts of the county.

County leaders at the time said the change stemmed from a surge in crashes involving those walking on the roads and reported "aggressive" interactions between drivers and those not in cars.