Suspected skimming device found at Sarasota gas station

Police are asking customers to monitor their credit and debit card accounts.

A suspected skimming device was found Monday afternoon at the 7-Eleven at 1150 North Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.

Police were called after an inspection service employee found the device inside pump 11. The pump had last been inspected on June 11.

The Sarasota Police Department is asking customers who might have bought gas at that 7-Eleven to pay close attention to their bank accounts for any unknown transactions -- no matter how small. If people notice suspicious transactions, they should contact their banks right away.

To keep your money safe, police recommend:

Choosing a fuel pump that's close to the entrance to the convenience store

If using a card, use a credit card instead of a debit card

Pay inside and use cash

Anyone with information about this suspected skimming situation is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip by calling 941-366-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.