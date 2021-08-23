Sarasota County Sheriff's Office: 94 employees out of work due to COVID symptoms

Sixty have tested positive so far.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is trying to navigate staffing complications related to COVID-19.

As of late Monday afternoon, 94 employees were out of work "due to COVID symptoms," a spokesperson said. So far, 60 have tested positive for the virus.

The agency is encouraging anybody with a fever, coughing, loss of taste or other symptoms to stay home. And, deputies are being told to mask up in the courthouse.

They're also being instructed to wear face coverings when in close contact with inmates at the jail. The spokesperson said 48 inmates had tested positive inside the correctional facility. Almost all of them are asymptomatic.

The sheriff's office said it has capacity for 1,017 full-time employees and is currently staffed by 954.

"I do not have total numbers of vaccinated employees, as we are not tracking that number," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the nearby Manatee County Jail remains under a partial lockdown over rising COVID-19 cases among both inmates and staff there. A little more than 100 inmates are being quarantined after testing positive at the Palmetto facility. Like in Sarasota, most are asymptomatic. However, two are hospitalized.