Sarasota community looks to stop gun violence in partnership with law enforcement

The panel one of several events looking to create awareness months after a 13-year-old survived being hit in the head by a stray bullet.

SARASOTA, Fla. — It's a call for change we hear over and over, communities pushing for an end to violence.

Sarasota is no different with neighbors hoping that change begins with conversation. A panel with Sarasota police and deputies held Monday night was hosted by Truly Valued, a nonprofit organization empowering youth through enrichment.

"The increase in crime is alarming. It is very alarming and as time goes on the longer I work here the kids are younger," Sgt. Patrick Comac with Sarasota Police said.

According to law enforcement, violence in the city is up, crimes are rising and trending younger. That's the reason calls for gun violence to stop are growing.

"To see violence in a place that I love is heart-wrenching," Sgt. Dominic Harris with Sarasota Police said.

He was born and raised in Newton, Sarasota. He's seen the struggle of his community firsthand.

"I tell you guys when it really hit home. I was a detective a few months ago and we had a shooting. A young man lost his life. When I got on scene it was two Black people that were behind the tape. What I realized was the two black people were myself and that Black kid. It made me want to do more," Harris said.

The conversation is long overdue. In a room full of kids and parents the officers and deputies hope their experience on the street will open eyes.

"So often violence, gun violence is being glorified in today's day in age," Sgt. Zack Lewis with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

He warned parents about the dangers of not knowing what their kids are doing and who they're interacting with.

"The influence is the music they listen to, the shows that they're watching. Know what your kids are doing and kids just give your parents some grace. They're doing it because they care," Lewis said.

The other issues addressed were guns and gun laws. While they all agree there isn't an easy fix for gun laws, the community can address where guns are being stolen by locking their cars and knowing the interactions teens are having on their social media accounts.

"Social media, parties, guns being sold, sneaking out of the house, lying to parents, it's all happening on Snapchat and WhatsApp. This is where guns are being traded. This is where stolen guns are being found," Sgt. Brian Bercaw with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Guns that they say are responsible for senseless violence in Newton, Sarasota. One of the latest cases is Erica Dorsey's 13-year-old.

"Everybody is not able to say, 'I have my child,' so I was very fortunate and very blessed for that," Dorsey said.

Aaron Hunter III is a miracle after a stray bullet hit his head back on June 22.

Police were called here to the 2900 block of Gillespie Avenue that day. That's his own neighborhood. Aaron says all he remembers is picking mangoes and going to a friend's house that day. Since then, his survival has spurred the need for change.

"It needs to end because it's senseless murders. It's senseless killings," Dorsey said.

Other community members feel the same way saying they won't be scared of speaking up. The teens in the crowd are looking to do the right thing, sharing their own safety concerns and learning to report something when they see it.

"Let's end this. It's good to see teens and to see them come out with their parents asking questions. They want to be involved. They want to be active," Dorsey said.