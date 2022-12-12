Sarasota police investigating 'suspicious death' after woman found dead

A man was taken to the hospital with injuries, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SARASOTA, Fla — Police officers in Sarasota are investigating a "suspicious death" after they found a woman dead Monday evening.

Officers responded to a welfare check at around 5 p.m. at South Tamiami Trail and Boyce Street for a welfare check, the department said in a news release. They arrived and found a woman dead.

An injured man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

The police department believes this is an isolated incident and says the public is not in danger.