Sarasota police investigating 'suspicious death' after woman found dead

SARASOTA, Fla — Police officers in Sarasota are investigating a "suspicious death" after they found a woman dead Monday evening.
Officers responded to a welfare check at around 5 p.m. at South Tamiami Trail and Boyce Street for a welfare check, the department said in a news release. They arrived and found a woman dead.
An injured man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, authorities said.
The police department believes this is an isolated incident and says the public is not in danger.
Anyone with information about the woman's death or injured man is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.