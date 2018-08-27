A Sarasota teen missing for one year still has not been found.

The Sarasota Police Department on Tuesday renewed its call for help finding Jabez Spann, who would now be 15.

Investigators believe someone in the community knows something about Spann's disappearance.

His mother told our news partner WWSB that several witnesses saw him in the early morning hours of last Labor Day on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, but he has not been seen since.

"I just feel like we're right there, right there. I just need some help," Jabez's mom Tawana Spann told WWSB.

As 10News reported last year, Jabez may have witnessed a homicide the week before his disappearance.

Police are working with the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in their effort to find him.

A $50,000 reward is being offered.

Jabez has black hair and brown eyes. When he went missing, he weighed 115-130 pounds and stood 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information can call in a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.

