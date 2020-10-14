x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sarasota County

Sarasota ranks in the top 25 of best places to live

The Tampa Bay area city has moved up a couple of spots on this list compared to last year.
Credit: WTSP
Sarasota commissioners are asking for feedback about how to spend money to help local businesses.

SARASOTA, Fla. — We all know living in Florida is akin to living in paradise, especially in the Tampa Bay area. 

That means it isn't a surprise that one city right here was named among the top 25 best places to live in the country. 

According to U.S. News & World Report's 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2020-2021, Sarasota ranks No. 16. Only one other Florida city ranks higher -- Naples at No. 14.

The list says these top metro areas "offer the best combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living and quality of life," among other factors. 

The list says Sarasota has risen two spots since 2019's list. It also says the city is the fourth-fast growing metro area out of the 150 places on its complete list. 

In case you were wondering, there are 14 Florida cities that rank among the top 150, with half of them cracking the top 50. 

  • Naples
  • Sarasota
  • Melbourne
  • Tampa 
  • Pensacola
  • Jacksonville
  • Orlando
  • Fort Meyers
  • Lakeland
  • Ocala
  • Port St. Lucie
  • Daytona Beach
  • Tallahassee
  • Miami

RELATED: Tampa among best cities to get a cup of coffee, study finds

RELATED: St. Pete a top 10 pick in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards

RELATED: Don CeSar earns top spot in Florida architecture contest

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter