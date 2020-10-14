Sarasota ranks in the top 25 of best places to live

The Tampa Bay area city has moved up a couple of spots on this list compared to last year.

SARASOTA, Fla. — We all know living in Florida is akin to living in paradise, especially in the Tampa Bay area.

That means it isn't a surprise that one city right here was named among the top 25 best places to live in the country.

According to U.S. News & World Report's 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2020-2021, Sarasota ranks No. 16. Only one other Florida city ranks higher -- Naples at No. 14.

The list says these top metro areas "offer the best combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living and quality of life," among other factors.

The list says Sarasota has risen two spots since 2019's list. It also says the city is the fourth-fast growing metro area out of the 150 places on its complete list.

In case you were wondering, there are 14 Florida cities that rank among the top 150, with half of them cracking the top 50.

Naples

Sarasota

Melbourne

Tampa

Pensacola

Jacksonville

Orlando

Fort Meyers

Lakeland

Ocala

Port St. Lucie

Daytona Beach

Tallahassee

Miami

