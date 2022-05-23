Police: Woman killed after crashing into back of semi-truck

The intersection of University Parkway and N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota was closed for several hours.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police in Sarasota are investigating a traffic crash that left one woman dead Monday evening.

At around 5 p.m., police officers responded to a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck at the intersection of University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail.

The woman driving the SUV was headed southbound on N. Tamiami Trail when her car crashed into the back of the semi-truck, according to police. She died on the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck stayed at the crash site and cooperated with officers.

The intersection was closed for several hours as a result of the deadly crash.

Police said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.