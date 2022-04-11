Sarasota deputies investigating after man found dead in mangroves

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says no foul play is suspected at this time.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead Sunday near a kayak launch.

Deputies say the man's body was found lying in the mangroves in the 1600 block of Vamo Drive in Sarasota and that no foul play is suspected at this time.

"It is critical to mention however, that as always, an official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office," the sheriff's office continued in a press release.

No additional details on the investigation were immediately available.