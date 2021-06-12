The bank is located at 3625 Bee Ridge Road.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man walked into a Wells Fargo bank just after 9 a.m. Saturday and ran off after demanding money, deputies said.

The robber, a man in his 50s with salt and pepper hair, robbed the bank located at 3625 Bee Ridge Road, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed he's about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was wearing a plaid button-down shirt with a black undershirt, khaki pants and black sneakers.

The sheriff's office didn't say how much, if any, money was taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.