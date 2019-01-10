SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman has been arrested after deputies say she crashed her car while driving drunk with two children inside.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Tuttle Avenue and Southgate Circle in Sarasota.

Neither the two kids, ages 4 and 8, nor the other driver involved were hurt.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office claims the driver who had the children inside her car, 27-year-old Kimberly Toomey, had a .355 blood-alcohol content -- more than four times the legal limit. Deputies say she told them she drank before picking up the kids right before the crash.

According to an arrest affidavit, she had poured two shots of Captain Morgan into a McDonald's cup with Coke and consumed the mixed drink.

Toomey, who had a prior DUI arrest in 2013, was charged with multiple counts of DUI, according to law enforcement. She was released Saturday on a $860 bond.

The Florida Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the kids.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter