Wrong-way driver crashes into 2 cars on I-75 in Sarasota

Four people have minor injuries following the crash.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A wrong-way driver caused multiple injuries after crashing into two cars Wednesday night in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Interstate 75 north of Laurel Road.

Troopers say a 69-year-old man was driving a van north in the southbound lanes of I-75 when he crashed into an SUV approaching the Laurel Road exit.

The driver then crashed the front of the van into the sedan directly behind the SUV in the left lane, according to FHP.

The 50-year-old woman, 21-year-old man and 15-year-old girl riding in the SUV all suffered minor injuries along with the wrong-way driver.

No one in the sedan was injured.