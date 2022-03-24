School bus gets stuck in grassy ditch in Sarasota

Nobody was injured.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A school bus got into a sticky situation Thursday in Sarasota.

It happened just after 7 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol says the Sarasota County school bus was driving east on Hidden Forest Drive toward Mink Road. As it went to make the right turn, FHP says the driver rolled too wide and ended up getting the bus stuck in a grassy ditch.

Thirty students were aboard at the time.

Sarasota firefighters were dispatched to the scene. But, emergency crews confirm nobody was hurt.

A photo from our news partners at WWSB showed the bus leaning to one side, with tape surrounding it.

A second bus showed up to take the kids to school.