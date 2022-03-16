E-scooters and bikes hitting the streets of Sarasota

The e-scooter and bikes are available to rent through the Veo app.

SARASOTA, Fla — A new micro-mobility transportation option is headed to the streets of Sarasota: e-scooters and bikes.

Available through the Veo app, people in Sarasota will be able to hitch a ride through the city's e-scooter and bike sharing program.

At the end of its rollout, Veo will make between 350 and 400 scooters and 50 to 75 bikes available for rent in designated areas across Sarasota. The scooters feature both seated and stand-up versions and the bicycles have traditional and medal-assisted options.

Right now, the city is establishing parking areas and bike corrals on Main Street in downtown Sarasota, at St. Armands Circle and other locations throughout the city.

“Along with the Bay Runner trolley and the extension of The Legacy Trail, we’re excited to offer these new transportation options for first-mile and last-mile trips as part of our citywide mobility plan,” Parking Management and Mobility General Manager Mark Lyons said. “We’ll be monitoring the scooter and bike share program closely and will be utilizing real-time data to ensure it’s working efficiently and meeting the public’s needs.”

All riders have to do is download the Veo app, upload a valid form of payment and get started.

Rental costs for scooters start at $1 to unlock and .37 cents per minute. Bike rentals are .50 cents per half hour. E-scooters and bikes will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“The City of Sarasota is embracing shared scooters and bikes as they become a fundamental component of city transportation systems,” Candice Xie, Veo CEO, said.

The company that owns the scooters and bikes, Veo, uses geofencing technology to ensure users are in safe, designated areas. They are also not meant to be ridden on narrow and busy sidewalks.