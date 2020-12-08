Missing elderly man who has a medical condition found safe

SARASOTA, Fla. — Update: The Sarasota Police Department says Eugene Kushiam has been found safe. Thank you for sharing!
Have you seen Eugene Kushiam?
The 82-year-old Sarasota man is missing and your help is needed to find him.
Kushiam was last seen walking in the 1500 block of North Orange Avenue in Sarasota around 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Sarasota police say he has a medical condition.
He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jean shorts.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 941-316-1199.
- Joe Biden picks US Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
- Here's how to pronounce Sen. Kamala Harris' name
- 'Back the Blue' mural painted outside Tampa Police Department vandalized again
- Pinellas County School Board presses on with reopening plans
- Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic
- 16 men arrested, accused of soliciting sex with minors who were undercover detectives
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter