Missing elderly man who has a medical condition found safe

Eugene Kushiam, 82, was last seen in the 1500 block of North Orange Avenue.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Update: The Sarasota Police Department says Eugene Kushiam has been found safe. Thank you for sharing!

Have you seen Eugene Kushiam?

The 82-year-old Sarasota man is missing and your help is needed to find him.

Kushiam was last seen walking in the 1500 block of North Orange Avenue in Sarasota around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Sarasota police say he has a medical condition.

He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 941-316-1199.

