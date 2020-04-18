VENICE, Fla. — Have you seen Arthur Gareau?

The 77-year-old was last seen Friday night at Banyan Place assisted living in Venice.

Police say he is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 179 pounds and was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, gray slacks, white sneakers and a gold-colored chain when he left the facility.

Gareau may have a black carry-on suitcase.

Gareau has dementia and may be on his way to an unknown location in Michigan.

His wife believes he would find his way toward Interstate 75.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Venice Police Department at: 941-486-2444.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter