SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who left a nursing home and hasn't been seen since.
Robert Halvorson, 66, left the Springwood Nursing Home around 11 p.m. Sunday night. According to law enforcement, he has chronic medical and memory problems.
He is described as a white man, who is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. It's unclear what he may be wearing.
If you see him, you are asked to call 941-861-5800.
