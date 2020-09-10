Sarasota nonprofit uses Amazon Wishlist to help those in need during pandemic

With the help of All Faiths Food Bank, Senior Friendship Centers also hands out fresh produce.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Nonprofit Senior Friendship Centers is going the extra mile to make sure senior citizens in Sarasota are taken care of during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Thursday and Friday they have a food and supply distribution.

“The need is there. People are shut in their homes or apartments, people are scared to go out,” said Terry McGannon, the senior director of programs.

“Our population in particular which is the older population over the age of 60, this is the population with a target on their back they are most prone, they’ve got existing conditions,” McGannon said. “And literally they are coming to us saying I have no food in my cupboards, I have no laundry detergent.”

Volunteers help hand out fresh produce from All Faiths Food Bank and some of the bare necessities.

Senior Friendship Centers collects supplies via an Amazon Wishlist and drop-off donations to fill that need for other items other than food.

“People can go on there and help us out and then Amazon will take the order and get it to us,” McGannon said.

Distribution Sites:

Thursdays: 2350 Scenic Drive in Venice from 9-10:30 a.m.

Fridays: 1888 Brother Geenen Way in Sarasota from 9-10:30 a.m.

McGannon said you don’t have to be a senior citizen or even a member of Senior Friendship Centers to drive through and grab a weeks’ worth of food and supplies. He says it’s for anyone and everyone in the community. Until supplies run out of course.

“It’s just trying to meet the needs of the people who are in our community,” McGannon said.



