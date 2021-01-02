x
2 kids, adults seriously injured in Sarasota crash

The car turned directly into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, according to a press release.
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Sarasota Sunday night left two adults and children seriously injured. 

Troopers say a SUV carrying a 5-year-old and 7-year-old was driving southbound on River Road toward the intersection of Winchester Boulevard before trying to make a left turn.

Those in the SUV suffered serious injuries in the crash, while those in the pickup only suffered minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

