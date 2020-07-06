Sarasota road compromised, closed because of heavy surf

Authorities say severe wave action caused the damage.

SARASOTA, Fla. — North Casey Key Road, north of 712 North Casey Key Road near Osprey in Sarasota, is closed.

Authorities say severe wave action compromised and damaged a portion of the road. The county is working to notify affected people living in the area. It also is working with emergency services to assess the situation.

The county asks people avoid the area for their safety.

Areas throughout the Tampa Bay have seen significant rainfall due in part to Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to make landfall sometime today. Across Tampa Bay, the storm has helped bring 5-10 inches of rain during the last few days.

While the more widespread heavy rain will shift north of Tampa Bay today, occasional waves of heavy rain will still be possible, which could cause flash flooding.

