SARASOTA, Fla. — Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, actor, rapper, reality TV star and TNT “Inside the NBA” basketball analyst Shaquille O’Neal will speak twice Wednesday at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

O’Neal will speak first at 10:30 a.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

Online sales closed 48 hours before each lecture.

The Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series also features former FBI director James Comey on Feb. 4, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales on Feb. 18, Caroline Kennedy on March 4 and political scientist Ian Bremmer on April 11.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.