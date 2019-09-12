SARASOTA, Fla — Police in Sarasota are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon at the 10th Street boat ramp.
Because of the ongoing investigation, officers shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail between 6th and 10th streets.
The Sarasota Police Department has not released any more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED: Man shot, killed in St. Petersburg shooting
RELATED: One dog saved from house fire. Four others didn't make it
What other people are reading right now:
- The city of Pensacola, Florida, is being hit by a cyber attack
- FBI investigating deadly shooting at NAS Pensacola as an act of terrorism
- Child with cancer reunited with parents after court battle over treatment, mom says
- This is the first Florida man convicted under the state's 'red flag' gun law
- ‘He spent 40 hours on the phone,’ couple says they got the runaround before getting a $1,000 refund from AT&T
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter