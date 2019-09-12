SARASOTA, Fla — Police in Sarasota are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon at the 10th Street boat ramp.

Because of the ongoing investigation, officers shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail between 6th and 10th streets.

The Sarasota Police Department has not released any more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Man shot, killed in St. Petersburg shooting

RELATED: One dog saved from house fire. Four others didn't make it

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter