47-year-old man shot, killed after pointing gun toward Sarasota deputies

Deputies say the incident happened along Tarawa Drive.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday by Sarasota County deputies after pulling out a gun and pointing it at deputies, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said during a news conference.

Hoffman said deputies received a call around 9:06 a.m. from a woman who said Brian Underwood was threatening her with a gun.

"She indicated the two were in an argument yesterday and she awoke today to find the man pointing the gun at her," the sheriff said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Underwood initially did not come out of the home. The sheriff said deputies eventually made contact with the man through the phone and convinced him to come to a window where they could see him.

Hoffman said Underwood stood in the window and held his hands in the air.

The suspect proceeded to invite the deputies into the home to get the victim who had barricaded herself in a bedroom while talking to 911 operators, the sheriff said.

As four deputies entered the front door, which was left ajar after the suspect’s mother fled the residence during the incident, the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

"As four deputies entered the home, they were confronted by the suspect, who had his hands up," the sheriff's office wrote. "Deputies gave verbal commands to de-escalate the situation when the suspect retrieved a firearm from behind his back. He chambered a round in the weapon and then pointed the firearm at deputies."

Two of the deputies fired their guns at Underwood killing him.

Sheriff Hoffman said Underwood has one prior arrest for domestic battery in 2014 out of Citrus County.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies have responded to calls involving Underwood in the past for other reported family disturbances; however, none have resulted in an arrest.

The deputy's and the victim's names are being withheld due to Marsy's Law.