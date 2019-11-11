SARASOTA, Fla. — A shooting in Sarasota sent one teen and one adult to the hospital Sunday night, according to police.

Sarasota police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Carver Court and Orange Avenue.

Officers said two people were sent to the hospital and they think one was a teen.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter