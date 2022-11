The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the Grande Court Apartments at North Port.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — One person was injured following an early morning shooting on Saturday in North Port, according to the police.

The department wrote in a news release that the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the Grande Court Apartments at North Port.

"All subjects, who are known to each other, are accounted for," the release reads.