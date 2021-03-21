Investigation underway after shooting at Sarasota County Fairgrounds, police say

Officers say they aren't sure if anyone was hurt.

SARASOTA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a shooting took place at the Sarasota Fairgrounds Saturday night, Sarasota Police said.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Officers who were working at the fairgrounds say they were alerted to a possible disturbance.

The department says it appears one person pulled out a gun and shot another person. However, officers say they aren't sure if anyone was injured.

Detectives say they are currently at the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

The Sarasota County Fair is currently taking place at the fairgrounds and gates were scheduled to be open until 11 p.m. Saturday.