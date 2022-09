The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident. Deputies say there is no threat to the community.

OSPREY, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Osprey, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive.

"The scene is secure, and there is no threat to the community at this time," the agency wrote in a news release.