Sarasota County

1 injured after shooting in Sarasota, police say

Officers were in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot.
Credit: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with gunshot injuries, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The agency says officers were in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. 

Reportedly, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and pulled it over. 

"Contact was made with the occupants and located a passenger who had sustained a gunshot wound," the agency wrote on its Facebook page. "The victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition." 

Police say the people inside the vehicle were cooperative; however, there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information about this incident, you can call Sarasota detectives at 941-263-6773

